Call for lectures for the Congress on Monumental Sculpture on February 24, 2024, at Almacelles City in Spain

Artists or art professionals are invited to apply with topics of general interest / Fee of 100 €

The second edition of the biennial International Congress on Monumental Sculpture will be held on February 24, 2024, at Almacelles City in the west of Catalonia, Spain. It aims to create a professional space open to reflection, debate, and knowledge, where experts, professionals, artists, and others linked to the world of sculpture and art in general can, in a practical and accessible way, exchange their knowledge and experience. The congress is organized by Llei d‘Art Publishers in collaboration with the Catalan Institute for Sculptural Research (ICRE) and the city council of Almacelles.

A call for lectures has been issued. Topics should be of general interest, not focussed only on the specific work of an artist. As a guide for authors, the following themes are suggested:

• Monumental sculpture or public sculpture: question of concept?

• Urban space: creation and reflection?

• The site-specific installation

• The role of beauty in 21st-century sculpture

• Classical monuments: the role of memory

• Monuments and Antimonuments

• City: laboratory of creation and reflection?

• Size: factors that determine it

• New materials in large sculpture: advantages and disadvantages

• 3D digital sculpture

• Holographic sculpture

• Connections and disconnections between the essentially commemorative sculpture of the nineteenth century and the current one

• The evolution of public monumental art

• Public sculpture or sculpture in public spaces… social art?

• Changing societies: should all expressions of public art be temporary?

Lectures must not exceed 20 minutes. Audio-visual presentations may accompany them.

The fee for participation as a lecturer is 100 €. That includes an official lunch and book-catalogue ALMA 2024 plus courtesy.

Application deadline is October 31, 2023.

Application details

Listeners at the congress can register for 100 € until January 31, 2024.



5th edition of the ALMA Sculpture Park

International sculptors are invited to show their works at the 5th edition of the ALMA Sculpture Park in Almacelles City, opening on February 24, 2024, with a minimum duration of two years. There are no participation fees, but the transportation is on the selected participants‘ responsibility. Application deadline is November 30, 2023.

(12.10.2023, USA: 10.12.2023)