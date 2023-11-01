Registration open for Coverings 2024 (April 22-25) in Atlanta, Georgia

Core tenets of the ceramic tile and natural stone exhibition will be “Sustainability,” “Health & Wellness,” “Outdoor Spaces” and “Timeless Luxury”

Coverings, the international ceramic tile and natural stone exhibition and conference at the Georgia World Congress Center (GWCC) in Atlanta, Georgia (April 22-25, 2024), has launched the official openings for event registration, discounted hotel booking options and award program submissions.

Tile, stone and design professionals across all segments of the industries can now register at no cost to attend Coverings 2024 by visiting the fair webpage (see below).

The latest trends and innovations in ceramic tile and natural stone will be on display throughout the fair, allowing attendees to see and experience the products with access to a vast array of more than 1,000 international exhibits.

Eventgoers will benefit from a lineup of educational content, such as live demonstrations, one-on-one experiences, panel discussions, active podcasts and many hands-on activities. All learning opportunities and show floor activations will concentrate on Coverings’ returning core tenets: “Sustainability,” “Health & Wellness,” “Outdoor Spaces” and “Timeless Luxury.”

Coverings 2024 will also unite tile and stone professionals to collectively promote sustainable design, building and installation practices through special programming in commemoration of Earth Day, April 22, which falls on the first day of the event.

* Donation Pool: The new Coverings Cares initiative underscores the show’s commitment to serving the tile and stone industry and the Atlanta local community through a donation pool of up to $50,000. Coverings 2024 registrants will have the chance to select and support one of six vetted and deserving charitable organizations when they register for the event, including Atlanta Community Food Bank, Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, Ceramic Tile Education Foundation (CTEF), EARTHDAY.ORG, Gary Sinise Foundation and Tile Heritage Foundation. Coverings will donate $10 to the organization chosen by each event registrant, who can then match or exceed the donated amount if desired. The Coverings donations will be bestowed to the designated charitable organizations for the first 5,000 attendees who attend Coverings 2024 onsite;

* Entries for Awards: Industry professionals can submit their entries for 2024 Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards and the 2024 Rock Star Awards programs until December 20, 2023;

* Hotel booking: Prospective attendees can easily reserve their hotel accommodations for Coverings 2024 through Coverings’ official hotel partner, onPeak, offering rooms at specially discounted rates from a coordinated selection of hotels in Atlanta within walking distance of the GWCC. Those lodging at select hotels not within walking distance of the event site will have access to complimentary shuttle services all four days of the event.

* Discover Atlanta: All Coverings 2024 attendees will have the benefit of exploring Atlanta’s renowned area attractions before and after show hours. Select highlights within walking distance of the GWCC include the World of Coca-Cola, College Football Hall of Fame, Georgia Aquarium and many more prominent Atlanta landmarks. Attendees can learn about popular Atlanta hotspots by visiting DiscoverAtlanta.com.

* Prospective exhibitors may gather information about the benefits of exhibiting and request booths by visiting Coverings.com/exhibit.

Coverings, Atlanta, GE (April 22-25, 2024)

(02.11.2023, USA: 11.02.2023)