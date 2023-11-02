The corporate architecture on the new buildings of the IESE Business School in Madrid picks up on classic construction forms such as the round bridge and vaults, while at the same time emphasizing the school’s orientation towards the future

Classic forms, namely those of the round bridge and vaults as in old cathedrals, characterize the two extension buildings of the IESE Business School in Madrid. But at the latest when one takes a look at the atrium that connects the two buildings, it becomes clear that the corporate architecture here wants to convey more complex messages: it is also about business know-how for the future with new methods, tasks and goals.

The roof of the atrium is slanted as if dealing with a huge lever that can set mountains in motion. Its ceiling plays with curved surfaces that hang side by side like bat wings.

A lot of dynamism comes from this covered outdoor area where the students meet. From there, they move to the two buildings with the auditorium and the four classrooms, respectively, in the style of amphitheaters and with the cafeteria.

The materials used express value and durability. The walls and ceilings inside the rooms are covered with wood (again as vaults). The exterior facades bear limestone. On the floor there is polished marble.

The new buildings have received LEED Gold environmental certification because of the materials used and a variety of structural measures. These include operation with 100% renewable energy, water consumption reduced by 40% compared to similar buildings, and sophisticated air conditioning.

The roof over the atrium is made of 777 stone slabs.

The architects came from the Madrid-based firm Sancho-Madridejos Architecture.

IESE Business School is considered a world-class business school and has other campuses in Barcelona, Munich, New York and São Paulo. Its acronym stands for Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa. It is a private school at the University of Navarra.

With the two new buildings, IESE now has a total area of 33,600 m² at its Madrid site. The campus includes a pine grove, to which inspiring views open from the atrium and the buildings with their large windows.

Architects: Sancho-Madridejos Architecture Office. Juan Carlos Sancho, Sol Madridejos, Ana Vinagre

Design team: Bárbara Sos, Félix Bellido, Paula del Río, Eva Recio, Beatriz Ramo, Esther Jimenez, Luis Burunda, Natalia Romero, Víctor Alonso, Irene Iglesias, Gerardo Martín

Consultants: Luis G. Anero-Laboratorio de Arquitectura Moderna (building engineer), María de Lluc – Grupo Sener (building engineer), Gogaite Ingenieros Consultores (structure engineer), JG Ingenieros (MEP engineer)

Contractor: Ferrovial Agromán

Area: 15.000 m2

Sancho-Madridejos Architecture

IESE BUSINESS SCHOOL, Campus Madrid

Photos: Hisao Suzuki / JC Sanch

