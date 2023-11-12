Swiss award for pedestrian traffic “Flâneur d’Or“: ideas that make pedestrians’ journeys pleasant, easy, and even beautiful

The Association for Pedestrian Traffic awards prizes to projects that focus on getting around without a car

Numerous projects using natural stones were again among the entries for the Swiss “Flâneur d’Or“ award this year. In total, there were 59 plans that sought to improve pedestrian traffic in Swiss cities and towns. These measures focused on a wealth of different aspects: they ranged from paving for paths to passageways to signage – in each case, the aim was to give pedestrians or walkers more safety on their way, to make it easier for them to find their way around, or simply to make their journey more pleasant. The initiator is the Pedestrian Traffic Association, which awards the prize annually.

From the wide field of submissions and awards, we show some projects in which natural stone was used and which caught our eye.

“Monte – a village for all ages“ was the guiding principle for the project from the village of Castel San Pietro in Ticino: the village with only 102 inhabitants faced the problem that more and more people are moving away. So, it also took on the village itself, combining old with new: “Perhaps the greatest radiance is in the central piazza, which has been partially paved. The other places for intervention were the village fountain, the cemetery, the washing place, the community hall, the church square, and the village store, which gives the project a social dimension. A large table was placed in front of the parish hall, inviting people to meet. Several benches along the paths add further accents,“ according to the documents.



In the town of Martigny (VS), the Avenue de la Gare was redesigned, and immediately with an attraction: in the shopping area were placed several rocks, split in the middle, where they bear mirrors. The artist was Caroline Tapernoux, she gave her work the title “Pierre-à-voir,“ roughly: Stone to see.



In the town of Vercorins (VS), an encounter zone was created under the title “Le temps des pierres“ (The time of stones), in which stones played a special role. Particularly noteworthy is how the usually rectangular and gray curbs are designed here. We will report in more detail soon.



In Niederrohrdorf (AG), natural stone slabs were used for the sidewalks in Bremgartenstrasse. Together with the same sidewalk in other streets, this creates a coherent picture of the central area of the village.





In the village of Terre di Pedemonte (TI), the Piazza di Tegna was designed with natural stone and has a fountain field, which has a floor made of stone slabs.



Ittigen (BE): Footpath Landscape Chamber Untereyfeld-Hinterer Schermen. The project involves the construction of four dry stone walls over a total length of around 150 m and a variable height between 50 and 150 cm.



Place du Petit-Saconnex, Geneva. The redesign of the square as a meeting zone aims to strengthen the character of a village square for many uses.



In Attalens (FR), an old cattle trough was placed in a central location during the redevelopment of the village center.

