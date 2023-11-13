The European Geosciences Union (EGU) invites artists-scientists to apply for a one-week residency in April in Vienna to create a week during the organization’s General Assembly

The European Geosciences Union (EGU) has launched a call for artists-scientists to win a residency and create a work during the organization’s General Assembly from 14-19 April 2024, in Vienna. This Artist in Residence program allows the winners to interact directly with a broad range of researchers and subjects in this exciting and dynamic setting, and examine their own work through a new perspective.

The successful applicant will be provided with a financial stipend to support material costs and travel expenses, as well as a free registration to EGU24. The total amount of the stipend will vary depending on the artist’s location and had averaged in previous years approximately €1200.

All work produced will be licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike Licence. Depending on the format of the works, EGU may use them non-commercially on postcards, t-shirts, and other merchandise. Appropriate credit will be given to the artist.

EGU, the European Geosciences Union, is Europe’s premier geosciences union, dedicated to pursuing excellence in the Earth, planetary, and space sciences for the benefit of humanity worldwide. It was established in September 2002 as a merger of the European Geophysical Society (EGS) and the European Union of Geosciences (EUG) and has headquarters in Munich, Germany.

Deadline for application is November 27, 2023.

Artist in Residence program 2024

