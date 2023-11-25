New in our Stone Finder: world-renowned marble NORWEGIAN ROSE, used in luxury resorts and residences worldwide, quarried north of the polar circle by Fauske marble by Moser company

Name of the stone: Norwegian Rose
Stone type: Calcitic-dolomitic marble
Color: Pink, white, with the possibility of light green & brown veins
Quarry location: Fauske, Norway, north of the polar circle
Description of the stone: World-renowned pink marble. Seen in the Landmark Hotel London, UN Headquarters, luxury resorts and residences worldwide and many sculptures.
Peculiarities of the stone: Norwegian Rose is a strong marble with a low water absorption and very durable, suitable for exterior cladding.
Application: You can safely use it outside and inside, as flooring, wall cladding, and in decorative works. With minimal maintenance it will withstand wear and weather, retaining its natural beauty for generations.
Finishes: Polished, honed, rolled, brushed and more.
Frost resistant: Yes
Company: Fauske marble by Moser. When you choose Norwegian Rose, you’re not just selecting a remarkable material, but also partnering with a team of dedicated experts. With four generations of experience in the field, our knowledgeable marble specialists are here to make your journey enjoyable and professional. You will find us open, honest, creative, and committed to your success. Fauske Marble by Moser provides Norwegian Rose marble blocks directly from the quarry in Fauske, Norway.
Contact:
Susan Moser (CEO), Mail, M: +45 21223276
Antonio Pastore (reprsentative in Itlay), Mail, M: +39 348 8262623
Antonio Seguro (representative in Portugal/Spain), Mail, M: +351 963 406 344
Technical Data: please contact the company representatives mentioned above.