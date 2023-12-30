New in our Stone Finder: ANTIQUE VERDATRE, an extremely strong and durable marble from Norway, quarried north of the polar circle by Fauske marble by Moser company

Name of the stone: Antique Verdatre

Stone type: Marble

Color: Bluish, green, with possibility of brown spots

Quarry location: Fauske, Norway, north of the polar circle

Description of the stone: Highly exclusive green-white marble. Used in the interiors of Danske Bank’s former headquarters in Copenhagen and exterior decorative details, walls, and floors.

Peculiarities of the stone: Antique Verdatre is an unusually strong marble with low water absorption. At the same time, it is very durable.

Application: You can safely use it outside and inside, as flooring, wall cladding, and in decorative works. With minimal maintenance it will withstand wear and weather, retaining its natural beauty for generations.

Finishes: Polished, honed, rolled, brushed and more.

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: Fauske marble by Moser. When you choose Norwegian Rose, you’re not just selecting a remarkable material, but also partnering with a team of dedicated experts. With four generations of experience in the field, our knowledgeable marble specialists are here to make your journey enjoyable and professional. You will find us open, honest, creative, and committed to your success. Fauske Marble by Moser provides Antique Verdatre marble blocks directly from the quarry in Fauske, Norway.

http://www.fauskemarble.com/

Contact:

Susan Moser (CEO), Mail, M: +45 21223276

Antonio Pastore (reprsentative in Itlay), Mail, M: +39 348 8262623

Antonio Seguro (representative in Portugal/Spain), Mail, M: +351 963 406 344

Technical Data: please contact the company representatives mentioned above.