Miscellaneous: news all around ornamental stone and rock

VISA-free entries to China are possible for citizens from France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and Malaysia, Xiamen Stone Fair informs, referring to a report in China Daily quoting an announcement by the country’s Foreign Ministry from November 24, 2023. From December 01, 2023 to November 30, 2024, citizens from these countries holding ordinary passports can be exempted from visas to enter China and stay for no more than 15 days for business, tourism, family visits, and transit purposes. Earlier, China had resumed and allowed visa-free entry for Brunei, Singapore and Kazakhstan citizens. More detailed information from the local Chinese Embassy/Consulate (1, 2).

A source of research for investors is the “Atlas of Mineral Resources of Ceará“ (Atlas da Mineração do Ceará). It describes the deposits in this northern state of Brazil. The database is available in Portuguese and can be downloaded free of charge as a pdf.

Deep-sea mining, such as the extraction of manganese nodules, can cause stress for the animals there because the sediments are stirred up and later released back into the water from the ships. The consequences for the creatures have now been investigated at the GEOMAR Helmholtz Center for Ocean Research Kiel.

200-year-old “Dolomite Problem“ solved: To build mountains from dolomite, a common mineral, it must periodically dissolve. This counter-intuitive lesson could help make new defect-free semiconductors and more.

The International Terraced Landscapes Alliance (ITLA) is a non-profit organization aiming to protect, preserve, and promote those structures and related cultures. It was founded in Mengzi, Yunnan Province in the Red River (Honghe) Prefecture in China in November 2010 and now has around 270 members. Drystone walling is one of ist key issues.

Up-to-date information on the Fort de la Conchée off Saint Malo in the English Channel is available for download in French. The fortress from the time of Louis XIV is located on a tiny island off the storm-tossed coast of France (1, 2).

The Geminids meteoroids light up the sky as they race past Earth each winter, producing one of the most intense meteor showers in our night sky. Now, Princeton researchers used observations from NASA’s Parker Solar Probe mission to deduce that it a catastrophic event – such as a high-speed collision with another body or a gaseous explosion – that likely created the Geminids.



Video of the Month: Sotheby’s has a series titled “Expert Voices“ where art specialists talk about famous works at auction. This time, André Zlattinger comments on Henry Moore’s early figurative work “Head“ hand-carved from a piece of white alabaster in the 1920s.

(01.12.2023, USA: 12.01.2023)