Solid construction with stone will be a key topic at the Stone+tec Congress in Nuremberg in June 2024

The congress at Stone+tec trade fair (June 19 to 22, 2024) will focus on stone as a natural building material. The central theme on the first day and the next morning will be solid structures and components made of natural stone. Experts from Spain and England, among others, who have realized innovative load-bearing constructions with stone in recent years, will lecture about their ideas. Presentations will be in English.

The German Natural Stone Association (DNV) wants to prove that stone can become the building material of the future. After all, the key issue today and tomorrow is buildings with a low CO2 footprint. Numerous studies have already proven the ecological strengths of the material.

Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) will also be discussed at the congress. Natural stone in interior design and landscaping are further topics.

The the Bavarian State Office for the Preservation of Monuments will organize the afternoon of the second day (Thursday, June 20). The lectures will be about decay in historic buildings.

The third day (Friday, June 21) will be organized by the German Stonemasons‘ Association (BIV) and Ernst Strassacker GmbH under the title of “How the Generations Y and Z rethink the future of the cemetery.“

Stone+tec, Nuremberg, June 19 – 22, 2024

(28.12.2023, USA: 12.28.2023)