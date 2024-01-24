Bertrand Iribarren elected new President of the French stone association SNROC

He will focus on “democratizing“ French natural stone to the public and emphasizing the material‘s low carbon footprint

French stone association SNROC (Syndicat National des Industries de Roches Ornementales et de Construction) published the following press release:

On Wednesday, December 06, 2023, at the Rocalia trade show in Lyon, SNROC elected Bertrand Iribarren as its new president at its extraordinary general meeting. He succeeds Jean-Louis

Vaxelaire, for the next two years.

Iribarren, aged 52, has spent his entire professional career in the stone industry. He represents the 3rd generation of the Carrières Iribarren family business. He founded Carrière de Luget company in 1994, based in Charente, in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region. In 2023, he took over successively Pierre du Périgord, based in Limeyrat in the Dordogne, and Carrières de la Vienne, which operates four quarries in the Vienne region specializing in stones for historical monuments, and two quarries in the Châtillonnais region of the Côte-d’Or.

Carrière de Luget is now positioned nationally as a specialist in interior and exterior natural stone paving, with 110 employees in its nine quarries, three plants, and two showrooms.

Bertrand Iribarren succeeds Jean-Louis Vaxelaire, who has led the SNROC since January 2021 and who “revitalized the SNROC, restructured the governance team and recruited new members, with the support of its General Secretary, Gilles Martinet.“

Jean-Louis Vaxelaire will continue participating in the SNROC’s strategic decisions as outgoing president.

The new president intends to focus on “democratizing“ French natural stone to the general public, emphasizing the material’s favorable carbon footprint, and communicate the positive economic and environmental impact of buying French stone rather than imported stone. 50% of the stone used in France is imported.

More than this, he plans to create a trademark attesting to the safety conditions in quarries and workshops in France (as illustrated by the restoration of the the restoration of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris and the many construction projects).

This roadmap will be supported by the new governance of the association, also elected at the extraordinary general meeting:

Jean-Marie Bégoc, SOCAL – Bretagne

Valérie Bergeron, Polycor France – vice-présidente construction massive

Jean-Roch Deswarte, SETP – Bourgogne – vice-président aménagement urbain

Emeric de Kervenoaël, Carrières de Noyant – Hauts de France – trésorier

Matthieu Goudal, SCB GRV – Bretagne

Bertrand Iribarren, Carrière de Luget – Nouvelle Aquitaine – nouveau président

Gilles Lataillade, Proroch – Occitanie

Margot Loubière, Carrières Rauscher- Grand Est

Christophe Margand, Guinet-Derriaz 1912- Auvergne Rhône-Alpes

Paul Mariotta, Carrières de Provence – secrétaire

François Phlippoteau, Carrière Sud Pompignan – Occitanie

Philippe Robert, La Générale du Granit – Bretagne – vice-président funéraire

Jean-Louis Vaxelaire, Graniterie Petitjean – Grand Est – président sortant

The country’s main regions supplying natural stone are thus represented on the association‘s governing bodies: Grand Est, Bretagne, Hauts-de-France, Nouvelle Aquitaine, Auvergne Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, PACA and Occitanie.

SNROC is the association that federates and defends the collective interests of natural stone quarrying and processing of natural stone in France. The natural stone industry comprises 640 companies employing 6,100 people in the heart of the country, with unrivaled expertise. Natural stone is used for construction, decoration, roads, and funerary art. It is essential for the restoration and enhancement of the country‘s historic heritage and thus contributes directly to the economy of culture and tourism. SNROC is a member of the UNICEM federation (Union Nationale des Industries de Carrières et Matériaux). Vincent Raynaud is SNROC’s General Secretary.

SNROC (French)

