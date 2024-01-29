NSI Announces 2023 Scholarship Recipients: Joanne Bish for the Women in Stone Empowerment, Frances Alderson, Tiffany Biagi, and Robert McCoy for the Natural Stone Scholarship

The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) has announced the recipients of the 2023 Natural Stone Scholarship and Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship. All recipients were celebrated during the association’s annual Awards Ceremony at StonExpo in Las Vegas on January 24, 2024.



The Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship provides a trip to one of three major industry events: StonExpo, Coverings, or the Natural Stone Institute study tour. The recipient is given the opportunity to shadow industry professionals within different sectors of the stone industry and explore her potential for leadership and her commitment to a career in the stone industry.

(Photo above) Joanne Bish, marketing for DuBois Granite & Quartz, is the recipient of the 2023 Women in Stone Empowerment Scholarship. Joanne has utilized the webinars, training resources, and success stories from both NSI and Women in Stone to further her education and motivations toward future company and committee leadership roles. Joanne will use her scholarship to attend NSI’s Utah Study Tour this August.



Three individuals have received 2023 Natural Stone Scholarships. This scholarship provides a trip to StonExpo and an opportunity to gain valuable technical and practical knowledge regarding the natural stone industry while meeting and networking with leading stone professionals.

Frances Alderson, General Manager for American Stone in Vancouver, Washington, credits her company colleagues and the experienced local quarriers for teaching her the ins and outs of the stone they offer to contractors and retail clients. She intends to continuously drive sales, open new locations, and raise knowledgeable team members to be dynamic salespeople and leaders in the industry.

Tiffany Biagi, office manager for Advanced Granite Solutions (AGS), is currently studying towards a bachelor’s degree in environmental management with a minor in natural sciences. She hopes to continue using the resources offered through her employment and through the Natural Stone Institute to further incite her passion and solidify her educational and career direction.

Robert McCoy, inside sales for Dwyer Marble & Stone, believes that expanding his resources will serve him well when local fabricators reach out to him for solutions to their problems. He gratefully realizes this opportunity to network and make new contacts in the industry.

