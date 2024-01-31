News from the natural stone sector’s competitors: The induction hob from Gaggenau entirely disappears in the countertop made of Cosentino‘s Dekton engineered stone

From time to time, we take a look at the competitors of the natural stone sector to see what‘s new there. This time: Spanish manufacturer Cosentino has integrated Gaggenau‘s “Essential Induction“ hob into its engineered stone Dekton used as a countertop. The Gaggenau press release states:

The new induction hob is distilled to its essentials: the LED ‘dot’, the worktop surface, and the performance knob. These elements are all that are visible. The result is a clear countertop that provides unmatched convenience and aesthetic appeal, transforming the cooking experience into a true architectural masterpiece.

The Essential Induction cooktop is designed to integrate exclusively with Dekton stone countertops. These ultra-compact, stain- and scratch-resistant surfaces are available in 60 finishes, designs and colors to complement any kitchen design. Gaggenau’s distinctive front-mounted performance knobs assist users throughout the cooking process. The dot, a smart center light within the cooking zone, shows the user where to place the cookware, warns of residual heat, and vanishes when not in use, transforming the cooktop island into a versatile area suitable for preparation, serving, dining, working and socializing.

“It‘s about eliminating the boundaries between preparation and living. It offers the ultimate freedom in kitchen planning, which is a revolutionary concept for designers and planners,“ said Sven Baacke, Gaggenau‘s Head of Design.

The Essential Induction hob will be available to purchase starting May 2024.

Gaggenau

Cosentino

(01.02.204, USA: 02.01.2024)