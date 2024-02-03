New in our Stone Finder: PITAYA exotic granite, a stone named after the Southern designation of the Dragon Fruit, quarried in Brazil’s state of Espírito Santo by Vitória Stone company

Name of the stone: Pitaya
Stone type: Exotic Granite
Color: White with black almond dots
Quarry location: Espírito Santo, Brazil
Description of the stone: The name refers to the flesh of the Dragon Fruit (Selenicereus) from the Cactus family. The fruit’s taste may range from sweet to sour, depending on the variety. The dark dots with only a few millimeters in size are the seeds.
Peculiarities of the Stone: Pitaya is a highly resistant granite with delicacy in its tones.
Application: internal, external
Finishes: polished, levigated, brushed, flamed
Thickness: 2 and 3 cm
Frost resistant:
Company: We are Vitoria Stone, a group specialized in the wide supply of first-quality surfaces for the whole world! In the exotic stones sector in Brazil, over 1,000,000m² distributed per year, 2,500 exported containers per year, present in all continents, 30 countries in our exportation history. With more than 36 years, of combined experience in mining, processing, and exporting the most exquisite ornamental stones, we are one of Brazil‘s largest natural stone exporters.
