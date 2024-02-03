New in our Stone Finder: PITAYA exotic granite, a stone named after the Southern designation of the Dragon Fruit, quarried in Brazil’s state of Espírito Santo by Vitória Stone company

Name of the stone: Pitaya

Stone type: Exotic Granite

Color: White with black almond dots

Quarry location: Espírito Santo, Brazil

Pitaya granite.

Description of the stone: The name refers to the flesh of the Dragon Fruit (Selenicereus) from the Cactus family. The fruit’s taste may range from sweet to sour, depending on the variety. The dark dots with only a few millimeters in size are the seeds.

Peculiarities of the Stone: Pitaya is a highly resistant granite with delicacy in its tones.

Application: internal, external

Finishes: polished, levigated, brushed, flamed

Thickness: 2 and 3 cm

Frost resistant:

Company: We are Vitoria Stone, a group specialized in the wide supply of first-quality surfaces for the whole world! In the exotic stones sector in Brazil, over 1,000,000m² distributed per year, 2,500 exported containers per year, present in all continents, 30 countries in our exportation history. With more than 36 years, of combined experience in mining, processing, and exporting the most exquisite ornamental stones, we are one of Brazil‘s largest natural stone exporters.
https://www.vitoriastone.com/

Contact:
Headquarters, R. Atalydes Moreira de Souza, s/n, Lotes 11 e 12 Civit I – Serra -ES – Brasil | CEP 29168-055
Phone: +55 27 3038-9366 | Fax: +55 27 3038-9399

Showroom in Italy: 37015 Sant’Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Verona – Italy
Phone: +39 348 6729416

Mail

Technical Data:

