Registration for the European Stone Festival 2024 in Budapest is open until March 31

Stonemasons and stone sculptors from numerous countries meet on the banks of the Danube in front of the Parliament Building

The banks of the Danube in front of the Parliament building in Budapest will be the venue for this year’s European Stone Festival from 25 to 26 May, 2024. Participants from numerous countries will come together at this event and compare their skills in the apprentice, journeyman and master categories.

The theme this time is “Decorative stone elements, sculptures and ornaments for the 120-year-old Hungarian Parliament Building.“ The competition material is sandstone (40 x 40 x 20 cm)..

Registration is possible until March 31.

The fee for apprentices is €35 and for stonemasons or stone sculptors with degrees at various levels €60. This includes food and drinks on Saturday (lunch and evening) and Sunday lunchtime.

Participants must bring their tools.

Last year, there were 120 participants from 10 nations (Austria, Germany, the UK, Switzerland, Italy, France, Hungary, even Canada, and Peru).

The European Stone Festival is held annually in another European country organized by a national team. It started in 1999 in Freiburg im Breisgau. Germany. Since then, it has also been held in France, England, Norway, Austria and Hungary.

The event’s initiator was Bernward Fiedler, head of the stone department at the vocational school in Freiburg. He died in 2023 at the age of just 63.

