The winners of the German stonemasons’ competitions “Die Gute Form“ (The Good Form) and “German Craft Skills“ 2023 have been announced

All participants and jury members of both competions. Photo: bbw/Bianca Fröbus-Baum

Creativity, design, and skill are honored every year

Every year, stonemasons in Germany hold two competitions in which journeymen from all over the country who have just completed their training compete against each other. One of the competitions, entitled “Die Gute Form“ (The Good Form), is about design skills, i.e. designing with natural stone. Here, the young talents take part with their journeyman’s pieces, i.e., the practical work at the end of their training. Through various stages, they ultimately reach the elimination stage at national level. A jury evaluates the work.

The second competition, entitled “Deutsche Meisterschaft im Handwerk – German Craft Skills,“ awards prizes for craftsmanship. It used to be called “Profis Leisten Was“ (PLW). Following pre-selections from the federal states, the best craftspeople come together in a training center and have six hours to complete a given task. Skills such as accuracy, speed and stress resistance are assessed.

In the “Die Gute Form“ competition, nine journeyman’s pieces made it to the final round. In the “German Craft Skills“ competition, 15 winners from the preliminary rounds competed against each other.

The winning works are shown below.

The competitions are organized by the vocational training center for stonemasons and sculptors, bbw (German)

“The Good Form”, stonemasonry, 1. Prize: Michael Neumann, „Herr der Ringe“ (Lord of the Rings). Photo: bbw/Bianca Fröbus-Baum“The Good Form”, stonemasonry, 2. Prize: Lukas Fauser, tracery of a stair railing. Photo: bbw/Bianca Fröbus-Baum“The Good Form”, stonemasonry, 3. Prize: Janis Langer, garden fountain. Photo: bbw/Bianca Fröbus-Baum“The Good Form”, stonemasonry with focus on stonesculpting, 1. Prize: Clemens Gerber, female nude. Photo: bbw/Bianca Fröbus-Baum“The Good Form”, stonemasonry with focus on stonesculpting, 2. Prize: Quirin Scheungraber, Sea turtle - The way to the other element. Photo: bbw/Franziska Böttcher“German Craft Skills”, stonemasonry, 1. Prize: Michelle Täubert. Photo: bbw/Bianca Fröbus-Baum“German Craft Skills”, stonemasonry, 2. Prize: Michael Neumann. Photo: bbw/Bianca Fröbus-Baum“German Craft Skills”, stonemasonry, 3. Prize: Imo Lev Krause. Photo: bbw/Bianca Fröbus-Baum“German Craft Skills”, stonemasonry with focus on stonesculpting, 1. Prize: Clemens Gerber. Photo: Clemens GerberDuring the “German Craft Skills” coompetition. Photo: bbw/Franziska BöttcherDuring the “German Craft Skills” coompetition. Photo: bbw/Franziska BöttcherThe “German Craft Skills” jury at work. Photo: bbw/Franziska Böttcher

