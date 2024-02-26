U.S. government takes steps to impose a National Definition for Zero Emissions Buildings

The aim is to reduce energy consumption and foster the use of clean energy

The Biden-Harris Administration seeks to create a standardized, verifiable basis for defining a zero emissions building. “A broadly accepted common minimum definition for a zero emissions building, as well as a pathway for verification, is foundational to efforts by public and private entities to transition the building sector to zero emissions,“ as said on a webpage of the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), “The definition may serve as a framework that users can achieve through multiple pathways to influence the design and operation of buildings to substantially reduce building sector emissions.“

Studies show that more than 40 % of climate gas stems from the building sector, in large parts from cement used for concrete.

DOE has developed part 1 of a draft definition for zero emissions buildings, applicable to existing buildings and new construction of non-federally owned buildings.

In the European Union, the discussion is already one step further: there, the focus is now also on production of building materials, so on the reduction of the so-called „grey“ energy in an edifice.

Building load-bearing walls of massive stone is one idea as stone is available from nature and needs only to be cut from the rocks and processed.

