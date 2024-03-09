New in our Stone Finder: AVOCATUS, a granite as green and mysterious as the Brazilian Rainforest, from Magban company located in the state of Espírito Santo

Name of the stone: Avocatus

Stone type: exotic granite

Color: green with white and black areas

Quarry location: Brazil

Description of the stone: Avocatus features deep and warm green hues, with white and black accents swirled throughout the stone. With its many variations, it can create stunning effects in every room.

Peculiarities of the stone: Among the Brazilian stones from the “Exóticos“ (Exotics) category, Avocatus is one of the most exotic. It is a dense and cohesive rock with fine grain.

Application: Commercial, residential, Interior and exterior, walls, balconies, panels, desks, bathroom, kitchen, decorations, and artwork. Slabs and tiles of 2 and 3 cm.

Finishes: Polished, Leather, Satin and Honed

Frost resistant:

Company: Magban (Mármores e Granitos Aquidaban) Ltda was founded in 1986 by Josenildo Moreira Machado and Tales Pena Machado. It is a family company that produces blocks, slabs, and tiles and sells them to over 50 countries. Magban‘s stones turn buildings into masterpieces and help to realize the customer’s design dreams. “We guarantee unique materials, a suitable structure with cutting-edge equipment, fair pricing practices and qualified employees,“ as said on the webpage. “We are committed to the satisfaction of our customers.“

https://magban.com/

Contact: Rod. Gumercindo Moura Nunes s/n, Village da Luz, Cachoeiro de Itapemirim – ES, CEP: 29309-362

Tel: +55 (28) 99942-6128

55 (28) 3521-6244

E-Mail

Technical Data: mineral composition