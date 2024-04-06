New in our Stone Finder: SPARKLING WHITE, a white marble with glittering crystals quarried in Tanzania, exclusively by Chinese Guangdong Decina Holding

Name of the stone: Sparkling White

Stone type: Marble

Color: Glassy White

Quarry location: Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania

Description of the stone: Sparkling White Marble is a mesmerizing natural stone characterized by its luminous white base adorned with glittering crystals, giving it a unique and exceptional visual. It is renowned for its high quality and durability.

Peculiarities of the stone: Although it is a marble, the stone has the typical glassy and pure appearance of a quartzite.

Application: interior and exterior, countertops, flooring, wall cladding, vanity tops, and decorative accents in residential and commercial projects.

Polished, flamed, leather, sandblast, grooved, natural cleft

Frost resistant: yes / no

Company: Guangdong Decina Industrial Holding LTD was founded in 2023 after our core team had accumulated experiences and resources in the natural stone industry over decades. The company is now an integrated global corporation of natural stone trade, covering all aspects, including quarry investment, extracting, slabs and tiles processing, and more. Decina has full control of 25 quarries in China and Tanzania, and more are in the work. With other owned production assets such as warehouses and factories, it is proud of ist capacity to provide a steady supply of premium natural stone.

https://www.decinastone.com/

Contact: Room 204, Building 28, Gongmei Port IDIC, Haizhu Dist., Guangzhou, China

Mail: Mr Junkai Li

Technical Data: download