Stone+tec fair in Nuremberg (June 19 to 22, 2024) has already reached the size of the event two years before

Natural stone will take center stage at the Stone+tec trade fair from 19 to 22 June. Over four days, the international center of excellence for natural stone and stone technology will attract trade visitors from all over Europe to Messe Nuremberg. In addition to materials, a wide range of products for gravestones and a new “Design using tiles” subject area, the fair will provide a comprehensive overview of the latest technology in machinery, equipment and tools. Many of these will be able to be seen live at the fair. Tickets for Stone+tec are already available online.

Over 250 exhibitors are expected at Stone+tec at Messe Nuremberg, with capacity having already been reached as at the previous event and Stone+tec experiencing steady demand. In the natural stone segment, 40 companies have already registered for Stone+tec 2024, including Bamberger Natursteinwerk, Franken Schotter, Magna Naturstein, Nikolaus Bagnara, Roll Natursteine, African Stone Selection and Medmar.

One of the largest product areas at Stone+tec is the “Equipment for professionals“ area, which brings together tools and machines.

The congress will focus on stone as a natural building material. The central theme on the first day and the next morning will be solid structures and components made of natural stone. Experts from Spain and England, among others, who have realized innovative load-bearing constructions with stone in recent years, will lecture about their ideas. Lectures will be in English.

The decay in historic buildings will be the topic in the afternoon of the second day (Thursday, June 20).

The question of how “How the Generations Y and Z rethink the future of the cemetery“ will be discussed on the third day (Friday, June 21).

For the first time, Tile+tec will accompany Stone+tec and offer products and services relating to design with tiles. Specialist lectures on all aspects of tiles and natural stone will be held on an open stage in the exhibition halls. Sustainability, barrier-free construction, the digitalization of the trade and the processing of large-format tiles: Today’s tilers face a multitude of challenges. This is where the forum comes in, with speakers who know the target group and their needs providing the necessary expertise.

Stone+tec, June 19 – 22, 2024

(09.04.2024, USA: 04.09.2024)