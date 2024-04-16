Miscellaneous: news all around ornamental stone and rock

Bologna’s leaning Garisenda Tower is showing “anomalous movements“ raising fear that it might collpase. The city has launched an additional program to secure the famous monument and ist neighboring tower, the Guardian reports.

French stone magazine Pierre Actual has launched the “Roches de France“ in a new issue, a book describing the countries stones on 240 pages (French).

The exhibition of stone sculptures titled “Synergy“ will be on show at the Double Square Gallery in Taipei until May 25, 2024. Works by Cynthia Saw, originally from Hong Kong, and Nicolas Bertoux, stemming from Paris, France will be shown. The two have been living in Seravezza, Italy for many years, where they set up their sculpture studio.

Australian authorities are refining the ban on Engineered Stone: limited fabrication will be allowed in the second half of 2024 on projects with a contract agreed to on or before Dec. 31, 2023. Fabrication methods will be strictly controlled.

Brazil’s stone exports should focus more on finished products and complete projects and use government money to develop the needed competences, instead of selling slabs and blocks, states Abirochas association (Portuguese).

Associated Press reports why Taiwan is so prone to earthquakes and how the country is well prepared to withstand the danger.

Scientists of the University of Torino have published a study about reusing marble slurry and production remnants.

Spanish startup Novapedra is developing a sustainable material made from organic waste as an alternative to ceramics, without using natural gas for its manufacture. The company was awarded in the 10th edition of Europe’s first Circular Economy Award (1, 2).



Video of the month: “A rideable Piece of Art“ is about mountain biker Greg Jolliffe from Glasgow who builds artistic trails through forests and hills.

