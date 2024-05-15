Reid Kubesh Appointed to NSI Board of Directors

He is Vice President of Sales at Coldspring’s headquarters and responsible for dimensional block trade

The Natural Stone Institute (NSI) board of directors has appointed Reid Kubesh (Coldspring) to fill a vacancy left by Alexandra Niedbalski, who resigned her position after leaving the industry. Kubesh will serve a four-year term from 2024-2027.

Reid is Vice President of Sales for Coldspring in Cold Spring, MN. Having joined the company in 2013, Reid led the company’s initiatives in developing a new market in Bismarck, ND and spearheaded the start-up at this location. His successful management of this selection center led to his expanded role at Coldspring’s headquarters, where he leads and oversees sales for dimensional block in domestic and international markets, slab sales for the countertop market in the Midwest, and landscape products. During his time with Coldspring, Reid has helped provide donations to support the Natural Stone Institute’s auction and participated in the first Natural Stone Pavilion and Women in Stone Amazing Race during StonExpo 2020. Reid has also participated in association events, study tours, donated material to the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E. program, and helped lead the Natural Stone Catalogue into existence. Reid currently serves as the steering committee chair for the North American Quarry Advocacy Group.

Reid commented: “I couldn’t be more honored and humbled to become a board member of the Natural Stone Institute. The board is comprised of wonderful people from all backgrounds of the stone industry. I am excited to work side by side with the entire board. I have had the pleasure of working with them in the past being part of the North American Quarry Advocacy Group and this position will allow the quarrier sector even better representation in the future. I am saddened by the departure of Alexandra but hope to fill her shoes in a way that she would be proud.” 2024 NSI board president Katie Jensen (Triton Stone Group) commented: “We are so excited to welcome Reid to the NSI Board of Directors. He has an extensive knowledge of our industry, and all member segments will benefit from his leadership and dedication to serve.”

