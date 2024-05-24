New in our Stone Finder: TENNESSEE MARBLE, one of the stones used to built the American nation, with unique features and colors, quarried exclusively by Tennessee Marble Company

Name of the stone: Tennessee Marble

Stone type: marble (limestone)

Color: white to pink, gray, dark brown (“cedar“), also with shades of blue, yellow, and cream

Quarry location: East Tennesse in the Holston Formation west of the Appalachian Mountains, southeastern United States

Description of the stone: the stone is found only in Tennessee around Friendsville. It has unique physical characteristics and a chemical purity, making it very hard but easy to polish and resistant to stains. The best-known color varieties are Tennessee Pink, Quaker Gray, Cedar, and Champlain Black.

Peculiarities of the stone: the stone has been quarried since colonial times and utilized for sculpture and significant buildings in more than 35 states in the US and Canada. It became so popular that in 1956, Tennessee was the top marble-producing state in the union. Famous buildings date back to the late 18th century such as the Ramsey House (1797) on the outskirts of Knoxville and the “Old Stone House“ near modern Friendsville. Recently, it was used for the Indiana War Memorial Museum, the United States Capitol Visitor Center, and the Bibliothèque de l’Assemblée nationale du Québec, just to name a few. It is designated as Heritage Stone as one of those materials that played and play an important role worldwide in economy and culture.

https://iugs-geoheritage.org/geoheritage_stones/tennessee-marble/

Application: inside, outside, floor, walls, countertops, sculpture

Finishes: polished and many others

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: Tennessee Marble Company is the exclusive quarrier of this stone. The company was founded in 1993 joining the long list of notable producers since 1838. It is “locally owned and now one of the largest vertically integrated domestic marble companies in the United States with in house capabilities to process virtually any natural stone architectural product you can imagine,“ as said on the company webpage.

https://www.tnmarble.com/

Contact: Monica Gawet, Tel: +1 865 995-9500

Mail

Technical Data: download from https://www.tnmarble.com/specifications/