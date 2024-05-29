Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Award 2024: winning stone projects demonstrate an original or unusual use of materials, incorporate innovative technology, reflect installation excellence

Coverings has bestowed Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards to recognize 21 exceptional projects for their ingenuity, craftsmanship and technical proficiency in the use of stone and ceramic tiles. The Ceremony for the winners took place on April 23 on the fairground in Atlanta, Georgia.

This year’s distinguished projects were completed between January 2022 and December 2023. They notably demonstrate an original or unusual use of materials, incorporate innovative technology, reflect installation excellence or successfully combine aesthetics with function in unique and interesting ways.

“The unveiling of the CID Award winners remains a fan-favorite event at Coverings year after year,“ said Jenn Heinold, president of Taffy Event Strategies, the show management company for Coverings. “We are beyond proud to honor the 2024 project winners and celebrate the exceptional skill and dedication of these talented professionals advancing the industries through their innovative design and installation work.“

The projects were evaluated by a panel of editors and industry leaders who assessed the submissions based on the following categories for stone: Residential Stone Design, Commercial Stone Installation and Residential Stone Installation (Small budget / Large budget)-

Photos: Coverings

CID Award, winner Residential Stone Design: Riverside Rouge; Empire Kitchen & Bath, Calgary, Alberta.



CID Award, winner Commercial Stone Installation: 95 State at City Creek; IMS Masonry, Inc., Salt Lake City, Utah.



CID Award, winner Residential Stone Installation – Small Budget: Modern Yet Timeless Bathroom Remodel; Footprint Wood & Stone, Lakeville, Minn.



CID Award, winner Residential Stone Installation – Large Budget: Residential Use of Pennsylvania Sandstone; Russell Stone Products, Pittsburgh, Penn.



CID Award, Special Recognition – Artistic Excellence in Natural Stone: Orchestra Foyer: Dragonfly Tile & Stone Works, Inc., Milwaukee, Wisc.





CID Award, Special Recognition – Extensive and Creative Use of Tile & Stone: Artistry in Stone and Tile; OWSI Flooring and Design, various locations in Utah.

