New in our Stone Finder: labradorite BLUE EYES, a stone from Ukraine with spectacular iridescent metallic-blue spots on a dark gray to black background, quarried by BMBC-Granit company

Name of the stone: Blue Eyes

Stone type: Labradorite (gabbro-anorthosite)

Color: dark gray to black background with iridescent blue spots

Quarry location: Osnykivske Pivnichne deposit located on the northern outskirts of Osnyky village, 30 km north of the city of Zhytomyr, Ukraine

Description of the stone: Blue Eyes labradorite is a coarse-grained ingenious stone that has a deep dark gray to black background in a polished surface. A characteristic feature of the stone is evenly distributed deep azure and blue ʼʼeyes,ʼʼ which shimmer in different colors or with metallic effect depending on the light.

Peculiarities of the stone: The mineral with iridescent optical effect was scientifically described in Labrador island, Canada in 1775. Yet it was already used as decoration material in the 10th century AD in the Tithe Church in Kyiv. Since 1849, large deposits were industrially exploited in Ukraine in the Zhytomyr region. After the end of the Sowjet Union in 1990, the stone got famous all over the world.

Application: indor and outdoor: slabs for paving and cladding, countertops for kitchens and bathrooms, steps, monuments, sculptural works, and many more

Finishes: polished, flamed, leather, honed, waterstormed, sawn, splitfaced, and combinations of these finishes

Frost resistant: Yes

Companies:

* Ukrainian company BMBC-Granit, founded in 2013, is the owner of the quarry. The company uses modern stone mining technologies and has as aim the sustainable development of the site. At the moment, BMBC-Granit is selling only raw blocks to customers in Italy, China, India, UAE, Vietnam, USA, Poland and many other countries. Sales director is Olexander Chuhaievskyi.

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057483517681

* Stone processing factory: Volodar LLC located in Khoroshiv, Zhytomyr region in Ukraine. cuts the blocks to slabs, tiles, and provides a wide rage of other products. Company director is Anton Sulihan.

https://www.instagram.com/rockcraft.ua/

* This information was kindly provided by Oleg Majewski, a specialist in Ukraine‘s stone sector. He was entitled by the companies to help if there are questions. He speaks English, Ukrainian, Russian, and Polish (Mail).

Technical Data: download

See also:

