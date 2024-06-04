Marmomac 2024 will focus on “the creative and technological progress of natural stone“

From September 24 to 27, the leading stone fair in the West will promote the „innovative use of the material with the newest technologies“

At the 58th Marmomac (September 24 – 27, 2024), “the creative and technological progress of natural stone“ will be the focus, according to a press release from the organizer. The fair will play “a crucial role in promoting the innovative use of this material, highlighting its most cutting-edge applications through a series of side events, including exhibitions, workshops, and conferences“, says Raul Barbieri, marketing and sales director of Veronafiere.

One attraction in the Plus Theatre in Hall 10 will be the “Walk of Stone,“ inspired by the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On 300 square meters, it offers a showcase for Italian and foreign companies to exhibit and enhance one square meter of their best creations. “This homage highlights the extraordinary richness of natural materials, enhancing their chromatic differences, textures, and details,“ as said in the press release.

Another attraction in Hall 10 will be the exhibition “Full/Empty,“ curated by Raffaello Galiotto: international designers and stone industry companies will show marble works created with new digital tools. The transition from the manual action of the past to CNC abrasive milling or diamond and waterjet cutting processes offers new precision, technical reproducibility, and waste utilization.

Also curated by Raffaello Galiotto is the exhibition “Viaggio al centro della tavola“ (Journey to the Center of the Table), collecting the designer’s latest works: Faced with an empty table, the fair visitors will be commonly inclined to place an object at the centre. “It is an enchanting journey into marble, where to discover different coloured lithotypes and their specific peculiarities, visible both in the form of a two-dimensional slab and a three-dimensional design object,” according to the press release.

Within the framework of Marmomac meets Academies, Professor Giuseppe Fallacara from Bari Polytecnico curates the exhibition “Ceci n’est pas un fossile” (This is not a fossile), created by students from various Italian and international universities with the support of stone companies. The project centres on the future of stone design, which is mainly focused on the close relationship between knowledge and know-how, theory and practice, craftsmanship, and technology.

Last year’s machine installation “The Applaud“ will continue under the title of “Il Fazzoletto“ (the handkerchief), inspired by one of the first works of Fulvio Bianconi for Venini. During the fair, a CNC program will steer a tool to create a sculpture combining the strength and majesty of marble with the sophistication and delicacy of the iconic glass vase. Curator is Danilo Di Michele.

ADI Delegazione Veneto and Trentino-Alto Adige explore the design world in the exhibition Architectural Modules. Thanks to the collaboration between designers and companies, new three-dimensional construction elements designed for facades, walls, and interior spaces will be presented.

Hall 10 will also host a wine bar and a restaurant.

In Hall 1 will be shown again “A matter of stone,” curated by Elle Decor Italia with a layout designed by the Calvi Brambilla studio. It features a selection of Italian and international companies showcasing design productions and applications. The target group is architects, interior designers, and industry professionals.

Marmomac, September 24 – 27, 2024

(05.06.2024, USA: 06.05.2024)