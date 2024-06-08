New in our Stone Finder: VALENTIA SLATE, a very hard stone with low porosity and a consistent dark color quarried on Valentia Island at the West coast of Ireland

Name of the stone: Valentia Slate

Stone type: Slate

Color: Dark purple

Quarry location: Dohilla, on the north side of Valentia Island, County Kerry, Ireland

Description of the stone: The Valentia Slate is very hard, has low porosity, a consistent dark color, and is not prone to staining. It has a beautiful feel on finished surfaces.

Peculiarities of the stone: Scientifically seen, Valentia Slate is a penetratively cleaved bioturbated siltstone composed mainly of silt- and clay-grade quartz, phyllosilicates and traces of chlorite and calcite.

Application: Inside, outside, walls, floors, artist objects, product size reaches from roof tiles over ashlars to billiard tables.

Finishes: Very good honed polish and develops an excellent patina in areas of heavy use,

such as shop or bar counters.

Certifications: World Heritage Stone status: CE marking

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: Valentia Slate company Limited is a locally-owned and managed company. We have six skilled staff members who carry out the full production process from extraction of blocks from the rockface to the final finishing and dispatch of the order. We collaborate with local designers and artists to ensure that our products are of the highest practical and aesthetic quality.

https://valentiaslate.com/

Contact: Valentia Slate Quarry, Dohilla, Valentia Island, Co. Kerry, Ireland. V23 XY99

Tel: 066 947 6922

Mail

Technical Data: Reports by Sandberg and Carrig Conservation are available on the website.