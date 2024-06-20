Neutra Design showed at Milan Design Week the collection “To the edge of matter. An unforgettable journey”

Well-known architects and designers have designed objects that are everyday items but with artistic exclusivity

Neutra Design is one of those companies in the stone sector that has a long history and suddenly reinvents itself. In the case of Neutra, the history goes back to the 1880s, and since then the company has made a name for itself in the processing of marble for bathrooms, for example. In 2020, however, Emanuele Chicco Busnelli, himself a well-known name from the furniture company B&B Italia, bought Neutra and repositioned it.

Essentially, it’s now about changing the previous, more classic design orientation towards exclusivity and modernity – you want to add “the emotional element“ into the natural stone design, as it says on the website. “And to do this we use our extensive know-how in stone processing. “

For the design, the company cooperates with internationally known designers. For the current collection presented at Milan Design Week 2024, these are, in alphabetical order, atelier oï, Draw Studio, Foster + Partners, Gabriele e Oscar Buratti, Mario Bellini, Migliore + Servetto, Nespoli e Novara, and Zaha Hadid Architects.

The new collection was entitled “To the edge of matter. An unforgettable journey” and could be seen at the MEET Digital Culture Center in Milan.

The hallmark of the company's creations is that they can be changed at the customer's request or made with many types of stone. Neutra also offers advice on what can be done with stone.





There is the table or floor lamp “Reverence” by the designers at atelier oï. The light intensity can be varied by simply folding the top part. And, either way: the piece of furniture is an eye-catcher and enriches any interior as a sculpture.



Likewise the “Eos” hanging lamp from Draw Studio. It is just a marble column that has been hung in the air and, whether switched on or off, appears as a sculpture. As Chicco Busnelli reported during our visit to the exhibition, the development began with his discovery of a new type of wire that could support the weight of the stone and also hide the electrical cable.



The “Vivera” mirror also has a very innovative design from Migliore+Servetto: not only is it huge, so you can look at yourself completely in it. The shelf is hidden behind it: you can push the right part of the glass surface to the side and then have access to several compartments that are arranged one above the other and covered with natural stone. We assume: You either have to be very confident about your own appearance or you have to constantly work on being able to tolerate such a complete photo of yourself, for example in the early morning.



“Dima” is an aluminum mirror from Migliore+Servetto. As a frame it has rectangular pieces of travertine in strong colors.



< “Cavo” is a mirror from Migliore+Servetto. The light comes from an LED strip behind it. But more important is the indirect lighting from the small round made of bronzed copper, which is reminiscent of the image of the planet Mars in the night sky



Let’s move on to the tables and seating.

“Micelio” is a flexible modular system of side tables from atelier oï. It is reminiscent of a mushroom network that grows in the ground.



“Delos” is what Draw Studio calls its side tables, in which the rigor of geometric shapes is played through. The table tops are made of stone, the feet are made of metal and continue as fine lines in the stone.



At “Adym” Gabriele and Oscar Buratti gave their table a top of a maximum of 310×120 cm.



“Islas” from Draw Studio also goes to the very big dimensions. What is striking about the table top is the play with unusual geometry.



Seating “Terrae” from Draw Studio is also modular. Designers Luca Martorano and Mattia Albicini comment on the choice of materials: “Designing TERRAE was like capturing the tranquillity of waves against smooth rocks.”



With “La Grande Muraglia” Mario Bellini has designed an armchair, a sofa, and a chaise longue, which have a stone frame at their core into which the upholstery is inserted. The colors create contrast and vibrancy.



With the “Branch” console and the “Minera” table, Zaha Hadid Architects played with lightness and stability. The object comes from the “Erosion” collection by the designers for Neutra.



“Adym” by Gabriele e Oscar Buratti is also the name of a shelf made of natural stone pillars with aluminum shelves.





“Minimal M6” is a free-standing washbasin from nespoli e novara.

Neutra Design

(21.06.2024, USA: 06.21.2024)