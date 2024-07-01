Now online for free download: The Spring 2024 edition of Building Stone Magazine features editorial and visually inspiring photography of stone installations in the US

The Spring 2024 edition of Building Stone Magazine is now available online. A publication of the Natural Stone Institute, the magazine features editorial and visually inspiring photography of stone installations that provides architects, landscape architects and interior designers with educational resources on how to incorporate natural stone into their designs.

The new issue tells the story of several award-winning projects. They are:

* The vast scope of work involved in the Missouri State Capitol restoration;

* The deeper purpose for the complex granite infinity fountain at Our Lady of the Lakes World Peace Plaza;

* The seventh-floor terrace as an unexpected hardscaped oasis overlooking Dallas;

* A special feature is about translucency of stone;

and more.

Building Stone Magazine

Archived issues

(02.07.2024, USA: 07.02.2024)