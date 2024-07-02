Stone+tec Nuremberg continues to grow in 2024

Both the number of exhibitors (+ 20 %) and the number of visitors (+ 12 %) increased compared to the previous issue in 2022

Stone+tec 2024 has grown in all areas and is thus aiming for continued positive development. Both the number of exhibitors (+ 20 %) and the number of visitors (+ 12 %) increased compared to Stone+tec 2022. The mood was good on all four days of the trade fair, and the first registrations for Stone+tec 2026 have already been received, as said in a press release.

From June 19 – 22, 2024, aound 250 exhibitors from over 20 countries presented their products, services and innovations at Stone+tec in Nuremberg. The number of visitors was 10,800, most of them from Germany and neighbouring countries like the Netherlands, but also from Italy, India and China.

The large product areas “Building with Natural Stone,“ “Equipment for Professionals,“ “Place of Remembrance“ and “Design with Tiles“ attracted a good level of visitor interest. Highlights of the programme were the presentations of the German Natural Stone Award and the competition for young craft talents organized by the Federal Association of German Stonemasons (BIV).

Fair division manager Michael Löffler is satisfied with the response to Stone+tec 2024: “It‘s great that more visitors have come to Stone+tec again, and discussions with our exhibitors have shown that the quality of the visitors was also impressive. I am particularly pleased that some non-exhibitors from Stone+tec and Tile+tec were also at the trade fair and showed interest in exhibiting next time.“

Stone+tec is regarded one of the international competence forums for natural stone and stone technology and takes place every two years at the modern Nuremberg Exhibition Centre. The exhibition was accompanied on three days by the Stone+tec Congress, which provided specialist information and offered opportunities for further training and networking. The number of participants at the Stone+tec Congress increased compared to the previous event.

The “Living Workshop,“ as a stage for specialist lectures, demonstrations and workshops, complemented the trade fair programme.

For the first time, Tile+tec took place as part of Stone+tec and expanded the range to include tiles. Some companies were still cautious at the start, partly due to the economic mood in the construction industry.

The managing directors of trade fair organizer AFAG, Henning and Thilo Könicke, draw a positive conclusion for Stone+tec and Tile+tec: “The concept of the event has been a success and the combination of Stone+tec, Tile+tec and Congress has worked well. We are proud of what Stone+tec has become and are continuing to work on further developing the trade fair in the interests of the industry.“

Stone+tec and Tile+tec 2026, June 17 – 20, at Messe Nuremberg

Photos: Stone+tec / Timm Schamberger, Daniel Karmann

(03.07.2024, USA: 07.03.2024)