From July 13 to August 04, 2024, the 1st International Marble Symposium “Vinschgau kristallin” will take place in South Tyrol

Laas (Lasa) and Schlanders (Silandro) provide the setting for the work of ten sculptors and interdisciplinary artist couples

Laas (Lasa) and Schlanders (Silandro) in the Vinschgau (Venosta) Valley in South Tyrol will become the stage for a unique art and culture event from July 13 to August 04, 2024: as part of the 1st “Vinschgau kristallin” marble symposium, sculptors and interdisciplinary artist couples will create works with or on the theme of the local crystalline marble.

The concept comes from the curators Mary Zischg, Ernst-Ludwig Kolt and TOBEL, all graduates of the school for stone processing (Fachschule für Steinbearbeitung) in Lasa. The call for participants received 58 applications from artists from 21 countries and four continents.

The symposium’s venues are the square next to the train station in Lasa and the Marx and Nicholas Church there.

The selected sculptors are Noemí Palacios (Spain), Kanu (Italy), Olena Dodatko (Ukraine), Fernando Pinto (Colombia), Josef Pleier (Germany), and Liu Yang (China). Their monumental sculptures in LASA Marmo and Covelano marble will remain on site after the symposium.

The two interdisciplinary artist couples will work under the title of “skaters”: Martin Böttcher & Corinna Zürcher and Johannes Kroeker & Elias Nunner combine sound art and video mapping with the theme of marble. Their works, which will be created in the Marx and Nikolaus churches, respectively, offer the public new ways of experiencing stone and art in a unique combination.

During the symposium, a colorful supporting program with marble tours, exhibitions, concerts, lectures and culinary delights will take place in both villages. The highlight and finale of the symposium is the traditional “Marble and Apricots” (Marmor und Marillen) cultural and culinary festival on August 03 and 04 in Lasa.

The participating municipalities, numerous local companies, associations, and educational institutions support the 1st Marble Symposium. The next edition is already scheduled for 2026 when the sculptures will be created in Schlanders. “The event offers a great opportunity to get to know the Venosta Valley from a special and still unknown side,” is said in a press release.

Vinschgau is the name of a mountain valley in South Tyrol in the Italian Alps, bordering on North Tyrol in Austria and Switzerland (Graubünden). The special and unifying feature of the villages of Lasa and Schlanders is their world-famous marble. It is mined underground in two quarries at an altitude of 1,570 m and 2,200 m in the Stelvio National Park, as explained on the symposium website. “This unique marble is characterized by its fine, crystalline texture and resistance. The first works made from the material date back to Roman times. The first industrial extraction began in the 19th century and has since developed into a significant economic sector.”

Marble symposium “Vinschgau krystallin”

