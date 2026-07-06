“Tecton“ is the name of the new collection by Monitillo 1980 and French architect and designer. The focus is on bathroom furnishings. The chosen material is the Violet Calacatta marble, whose intense violet veining spans across the stone like brushstrokes left by nature.

The company writes in its press release: Deriving from the Greek word “tecton,” which means “to mould, build, create,” the name of the collection conveys an approach to marble that goes beyond what is a merely decorative surface. Indeed, in the hands of the architect Félix Millory and Monitillo’s expert artisans, stone turns into architecture – sculpted, balanced and put together so as to achieve a quiet sort of monumentality.

The bathtub – a pure archetypal volume – appears as light to the eye because of a subtle duplication of mass, as if the monolith were to split. Transforming a solid block into a shape that balances material solidity and visual lightness requires careful control during both the technical processing and the project phases.

The washbasins follow the same philosophy – shapes carved out of matter where depth and veining span across the surface take on the starring role. Every element recounts the uniqueness of the stone and its texture.

The collection extends its vision to walls and floors surfaces, with two new distinct designs by Félix Millory. The first, Scultura, features a handcrafted relief that plays with depth and shadow, enhancing its tactile presence. The second, Segni, stands out for its irregular incisions, creating a dynamic rhythm that embraces the beauty of imperfection. Each panel embodies the essence of manual craftsmanship, paying tribute to the unique marks left by the working process.”

Monitillo 1980