Luxembourg tops the ranking for retail purchasing power in Europe. NielsenIQ’s (NIQ) new study shows that average spending potential across the continent amounts to 6,714 euros per capita. However, there are significant differences between the 25 countries included in the study. With 12,518 euros per capita, Luxembourg clearly leads the ranking, while Serbia records the lowest retail spending potential. In addition to these national differences, the study also reveals pronounced disparities within countries at the regional level.

In total, consumers in the 25 European countries covered by the study have nearly 3.5 trillion euros available for retail spending. This corresponds to an average of 6,714 euros per capita. Luxembourg stands out with more than 86 percent above this European average, followed by Switzerland with 12,080 euros per capita and Denmark with 9,452 euros.

Filip Vojtech, retail expert in NIQ’s geomarketing department, explains: “Northern and Western European countries dominate the upper part of the ranking. However, several of Europe’s largest retail markets fall slightly below the continental average in per capita terms. Germany, Spain and Italy all sit under the European benchmark, despite their substantial total market volumes. This shows that market size and per capita purchasing power often diverge. At the same time, regional spending patterns and concentration levels differ markedly across countries, with major metropolitan areas concentrating a disproportionately high share of retail potential. For retailers, this makes it essential to look beyond national averages and focus on regional dynamics.”

Overall, 12 of the 25 countries included in the study show above-average per capita retail purchasing power, while 13 countries remain below the European average. At the lower end of the ranking, Eastern and Southeastern European countries dominate. Serbia, with 3,849 euros per capita, records the lowest retail purchasing power, equivalent to just over 57 percent of the European average.

Beyond national averages, retail purchasing power in Europe significantly differs at the regional level. In many countries, capital cities and major metropolitan areas outperform their surroundings, often by a wide margin. In France, for example, Paris reaches 12,944 euros per capita, while the neighboring department of Seine-Saint-Denis records just 6,314 euros, which is less than half the value of the capital. A similar pattern can be observed in the United Kingdom: central London areas, such as the City of London, achieve up to 15,785 euros per capita, whereas regions such as Birmingham reach only about 5,846 euros per capita.

The study “NIQ Retail Purchasing Power Europe” is available for 25 European countries at detailed regional levels such as municipalities and postcodes, along with seamlessly fitting data on general purchasing power, purchasing power for retail product lines as well as inhabitants and households.

NIQ Retail Purchasing Power is the part of the general NIQ Purchasing Power that can be spent in the retail sector. Purchasing power is a measure of disposable income after the deduction of taxes and charitable contributions, and it also includes any received state benefits. The study indicates per-person, per-year purchasing power levels in euros and as an index. NIQ Purchasing Power is based on the population’s nominal disposable income, which means values are not adjusted for inflation. Calculations are carried out on the basis of reported income and earnings, statistics on government benefits, as well as economic forecasts provided by economic institutes.

Consumers draw from their general purchasing power to cover expenses related to eating, living, services, energy, private pensions and insurance plans, as well as other expenditures, such as vacations, mobility and consumer purchases.

NielsenIQ