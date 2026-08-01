Name of the stone: Persian Pink Onyx

Stone type: Onyx

Color: Pink

Quarry location: West Azerbaijan, Iran

Description of the stone: Persian Pink Onyx is a rare natural stone distinguished by its soft pink background, delicate cream tones, and elegant golden veining. Each slab is naturally unique, making every project exclusive. Appreciated for its refined appearance and luminous quality, Persian Pink Onyx is widely used in luxury residential, hospitality, retail, and wellness projects where elegance and individuality are essential.

Peculiarities of the stone:

* Rare natural pink coloration.

* Exceptional translucency for backlit applications.

* Elegant cream and golden veining.

* Every slab is unique.

* Creates warm and luxurious interiors.

* A timeless natural material combining delicacy with remarkable geological strength.

Application: Feature Walls, backlit wall panels, bathroom walls & vanities, reception desks, hotel lobbies, boutique interiors, luxury retail spaces, spa & wellness centers, bars & restaurants, furniture, decorative elements, fireplace surrounds

Finishes: Polished

Frost resistant: No

Company: Dayan Stone supplies carefully selected Iranian natural stones, specializing in White Travertine, Silver Travertine, and Architectural Onyx for premium architectural and interior design projects worldwide. As the demand for high-quality stone continues to rise, the company has positioned itself as a reliable and innovative supplier for both domestic and international markets. Outstanding is our focus on an extensive inventory and on personalized customer service. And: We believe that every natural stone has a unique story, and our mission is to match that story with timeless architecture.

https://dayanstone.com/

Contact: Dayan Stone, 20 Street, Mahmudabad Industrial Zone, Isfahan, Iran

Mail

WhatsApp: +98 937 536 2398

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/zari-saati-7b28a9189/

Technical Data: download