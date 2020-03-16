Swedish designer Erik Olovsson orchestrates the many contrasts between glass and natural stone

„Indefinite Vases“ are small sculptures which can, among other things, be used as receptacles for cut flowers

In the case of the Indefinite Vases made of glass and natural stone by Erik Olovsson of Studio E.O, the differences are numerous: glass can be shaped and flows, whereas stone is hard and rigid. Glass in the objects appears in organic shapes, whereas stone follows fixed geometric forms. Glass is usually translucent whereas stone is opaque. Glass is breakable whereas stone is resilient, and so on…

Let us just say that the pieces in the „Indefinite Vases“-collection are small sculptures suitable, among other things, for use as a receptacles for cut flowers.

If the pieces are not available on stock, they’re produced on commission and send from Sweden on their way to the customer. Other materials are possible then those shown on the photos. The prizes range € 550 to 1450 (US-$ 630 and 1660).

„Note that small differentiations in size and color may occur since the glass is blown by hand,“ says Erik Olovsson.

This is where glass and stone, for once, have something in common: in the case of marble, granite etc., differentiations occur from block to block.

Studio E.O

Photos: Gustav Almestål

