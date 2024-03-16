Limestone PERLA DEI BERICI from Grassi Pietre, Italy

Name: Perla dei Berici
Type of stone: Limestone
Color: beige
Characteristics: Perla dei Berici presents rounded fossils (foraminifera), typical for this type of stone. It is older (55 to 33 million of years) than its „brother“ Bianco Avorio (between 33 and 23 million years ago), also harder and more compact.
Application, internal: flooring or stairs; usage outside: cladding
Surfaces: honed, brushed, bushammered
Quarry: Sc-ioso in Grancona (VI), Italy
Contact: Grassi Pietre,
Via Madonetta, 2, 36024 Nanto (Vicenza), Italy,
Tel: +39.0444.639092, Fax: +39.0444.730071,
Mail