Limestone PERLA DEI BERICI from Grassi Pietre, Italy

Name: Perla dei Berici

Type of stone: Limestone

Color: beige

Characteristics: Perla dei Berici presents rounded fossils (foraminifera), typical for this type of stone. It is older (55 to 33 million of years) than its „brother“ Bianco Avorio (between 33 and 23 million years ago), also harder and more compact.

Application, internal: flooring or stairs; usage outside: cladding

Surfaces: honed, brushed, bushammered

Quarry: Sc-ioso in Grancona (VI), Italy

Technical data

Contact: Grassi Pietre,

Via Madonetta, 2, 36024 Nanto (Vicenza), Italy,

Tel: +39.0444.639092, Fax: +39.0444.730071,

Mail

Video