Pablo Paulo from Brazil is the winner of 2017 WorldSkills in stonemasonry

The competition was held in Abu Dhabi with 1250 young professionals from 59 countries in 51 skills

Stonemason Pablo Paulo from Brazil is this year’s winner of the WorldSkills competition in the category of Architectural Stonemasonry. Archie Stoke-Faiers from the UK won the Silver Medal. Bronze was awarded three times: to Joseph Courtin, France, Rafael Iakhin, Russia and Sangmin Lee, Korea.

WorldSkills is an international bi-annual competition also titled as Olympic Games of young professionals. This year’s 44th edition took place from October 15 – 18 in Abu Dhabi. About 1250 young professionals from 59 countries in 51 skills participated. The patronage had Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

The young professionals until the age of 22 have to perform a practical task at the highest possible standard of craftsmanship within a set timeframe and despite the added stress of visitors’ watchful eyes. „Mistakes are irreversible and very costly. Every part of the process, from working safely through to exceptional precision, accuracy and attention to detail, is important“, the main webpage of WorldSkills describes the profession and the competition.

For the first time, the winner in Architectural Stonemasonry cam from Latin America. In the past two editions, young Austrians had won the title.

The next WorldSkills will be held from August 29 to September 03, 2019 in Kazan, Russia. It is not sure that stonemasons can send teams to the competition: the minimum number of participating nations per category must be 12 – in Abu Dhabi, stonemasons only reached 11. That is allowed only once; if for Kazan the dozen will not be reached, stonemasons will be out. Forever.

We show photos of the award ceremony, the winners and the participants in Architectural Stonemasonry.

Photos: WorldSkills

