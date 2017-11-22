Day of Natural Stone in Brussels at the construction fair on November 28, 2017

The association Pierres et Marbres de Wallonie and stone companies will present their products and services

A Day of Natural Stone will be held in Brussels on November 28, 2017. Venue is the Kart Expo fairground were simultaneously the construction fair Journée du Parachèvement takes place. Various natural stone companies and the association Pierres et Marbres de Wallonie will present their products and their services. Also involved is the Centre Scientifique et Technique de la Construction (CSTC).

According to the association, visitors will find lots of information e.g. about the usage of natural stone. At 11.30 o’clock, a lecture will discuss the dos and donts of stone installed in and around swimming pools.

At 14 o’clock, various aspects of local stone compared to imported material will be discussed.

Live demonstrations will show restoration with Pierre de Balegem, rememberance plates of blue limestone Petit granite or finishings with gold leaf.

The fair will be open from 10 until 20 o’clock. It contains 3 halls with 140 booths. Organizer is the Belgian Confédération Construction.

Visitors can get a free e-entrance by registering on the webpage on the button „S’inscrire“.

Journée du Parachèvement

Video

Pierres et Marbres de Wallonie

(22.11.2017, USA: 11.22.2017)