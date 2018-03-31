Marble trade fair in Izmir (March 28 – 31, 2018) will have country pavilions

The show has a new entrance for shuttle services giving direct access to Hall C with foreign exhibitors

Next Marble trade fair in Izmir will have its 24th issue from March 28 – 31, 2018. Last year, it counted 213 exhibitors from 30 countries and 8,965 foreign visitors from 104 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and America. Some news have been announced by organizer İZFAŞ: one is that for the first time Hall C for foreign exhibitors will have country pavilions. It is one of the fair’s initiatives to strenghten its international profile and to attract more visitors from abroad.

New is also an entrance at the rear of Hall C (see map below). For exhibitors and visitors of this international hall that will be a more comfortable access by shuttle or taxi service.

Increasing the value of a visit is another aim to make Marble more attractive. For this reason, Marble will cooperate with „MIA+BSI: Natural Stone Institute”. US-experts „will give seminars and are preparing a user guide that involves all the sector components of natural stone from producers to sellers”, according to a press release by İZFAŞ.

Another innovation will be the 1st Young Creative Ideas Platform. „With this platform, young designers from the age of 18 to 30 will be brought together with innovative companies in the sector in fields as industrial design, interior architecture, landscaping, and architecture.” At the fair, „visionary young designers to shape the future technologies” will meet the Turkish and the world’s natural stone sector.

Marble, 28. – 31. März 2018

Photos: İZFAŞ

(23.11.2017, USA: 11.23.2017)