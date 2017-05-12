„Young Stone Project“ at Marmomac 2017 showed Natural Stone product ideas by students and designers

Cooperation between Universities and stone producing companies gives Italy’s stone branch its creative strength

The „Young Stone Project“ exhibit in Hall 1 of this year’s Marmomac shows one of the major strengths of Italy’s stone branch: some 30 works by students in Bari, Ferrara, Pescara and Rome, as well as design studios working in cooperation with local companies, presented household products in local stone. Raffaello Galiotto, industrial designer, and Vincenzo Pavan, architect were the curators.

The praiseworthy cooperation between lecturers and stone producing manufacturers allows for an ideal trial ground to test possibilities for local stone. Other countries can boast only fledgling attempts at such a joint venture.

And the creativity of the young generation is remarkable to say the least, as is the quality of manufacturing experimental products on their way to becoming a prototype.

But design in natural stone seems to have reached an impasse. Many of the ideas were a repetition of objects already seen. Also recurrent: the lamentable fact that many pieces were not marketable or not marketable in numbers great enough to warrant mass production.

We will analyze the situation more closely in a coming edition.

Here are some of the prototypes.

The participating Universities were:

* Bari Polytechnic University, Dicar-Cesar, Specialization Course

* Bari Polytechnic University, Dicar, Degree Course in Industrial Design

* University of Ferrara, Department of Architecture, DA Degree Course in Industrial Design

* „G. D’Annunzio“ University Chieti-Pescara, Department of Architecture, Pescara

* „La Sapienza“ University, Rome Department of Civil, Building and Environmental Engineering

Video

Photos: Luca Morandini fotografo / Peter Becker

„Hexagon“. Students: Ricardo Calvanese, Matteo Partisani, Manuel Chiocchotta. Company: Remuzzi Marmi Bergamo. Material: Nero Marquina, Verde Guatemala, Bianco Statuario. „G. D’Annunzio“ University Chieti-Pescara, Department of Architecture, Pescara.



„Racing Seat“. Designer: Massimo Russo. Company: Marmi Sacco, Capaccio, Puglisi Marmi. „G. D’Annunzio“ University Chieti-Pescara, Department of Architecture, Pescara.



„Gli’Inseparabili“. Designer: Enzo Ceglie. Company: Progetto Marmi di Talamo Antonio. Material: Marmo di Carrara, stainless steel, colored resin. „G. D’Annunzio“ University Chieti-Pescara, Department of Architecture, Pescara.



„Sails“. Students: Eros Tartaglia, Alice Tonelli. Company: Remuzzi Marmi Bergamo. Material: Nero Marquina, Bianco Carrara. University of Ferrara, Department of Architecture.



„Triolamp“. Designers: Cibelli+Guadagno Architetti. Company: Parlante Alessandro. Material: Fiorito K66 di Apricena, tempered glass. „G. D’Annunzio“ University Chieti-Pescara, Department of Architecture, Pescara.



„Marmasound“. Students: Michelangelo Campigotto, Marina Mazzotti. Company: Pusterla. Material: Pietra Basaltina. University of Ferrara, Department of Architecture.



„Aureo“. Student: Grazia Boccapianola. Company: Dalia Stone Design. Bari Polytechnic University, Dicar.



„Sitzbrücke“ (Seating bridge). Designer: Simone Boldrin. Company: M&R di Masuttti & Rusalen, General Marmi. Material: Biancone A74 di Apricena. „G. D’Annunzio“ University Chieti-Pescara, Department of Architecture, Pescara.



„Agritettura“. Designer: Giovanni Vaccarini. Company: Aceto Marmi di Adeto Sante, Turrivalignani, Cannito Marmi. Material: Pietra Diocleziano. „G. D’Annunzio“ University Chieti-Pescara, Department of Architecture, Pescara.



„Saeptum“. Student: Jacopo Castaldo. Company: Marmi Paganessi Emilio. Material: Giallo d’Istria. University of Ferrara, Department of Architecture.



„Pietris“ (Construction kit for outdoor furniture). Students: Arianna Apuzzo, Andrea Ciccareillo, Chiara Gavillucci. „La Sapienza“ University, Rome Department of Civil, Building and Environmental Engineering.



„Binomial Cube“. Students: Livia Angeli, Elena de Luca, Nicoletta Horochowski. Companies: Ionia Pietre Naturali, Essegi Marmi, Ganmar. „La Sapienza“ University, Rome Department of Civil, Building and Environmental Engineering.



Bari Polytechnic University, Dicar. Students (f.l.t.r.): Marco Boscarino Company (iPhone amplifier), Domenico Rizzi (lamp „Pinnaccolo“), Debora Ottolino (vessel „Exagone Twist), Andrea de Benedictis (complement of furniture „Didumoi“), Margherita Iacobellis (vase „Athena“); Companies (f.l.t.r.): Pi.Mar, Romagno Marmi, Dalia Stone Design, Marmi Strada, Marmi Strada.



„T_Able (table_technology)“. Design: Giuseppe Fallacara, New Fundamentals Research Group. Companies: Generelli, Zanettin. Material: Marmo Palissandro, Stainless steel, Carbon fiber. Bari Polytechnic University, Dicar.



„TRA-Ma (trafori di marmo)“. Design: Giuseppe Fallacara, Micaela Coella, New Fundamentals Research Group. Company: Manzi Marmi. Material: Marmo Ambrato, Glass, Stainless steel. Bari Polytechnic University, Dicar.



