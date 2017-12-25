www.stone-ideas.com

Thank you for the many Christmas Greetings which were sent to us by email from all over the world

<a href="http://www.lsi-stone.com/"target="_blank">LSI Stone</a> company from Portugal decorated the Christmas tree in its showroom with angels made of white marble and limestone stars.

We show a few of those ideas with stone in the presentation

Many friends and clients have sent us hearty Christmas greetings by mail. We show a few which have stone in the presentation.

Thank you very much. Stone-Ideas.com’s editorial team wishes its readers a Merry Christmas, too.

Peter Becker
Editor-in-chief

Pictures: companies

(25.12.2017, USA: 12.25.2017)

 