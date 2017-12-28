Love, peace, and prosperity for 2018

Stone-Ideas.com wishes its readers and clients a happy and prosperous New Year.

A hearty thanks to all our readers for the many wonderful natural-stone-ideas from around the globe which we used for our publication.

Stone-Ideas.com is taking a few days off: Our next issue will appear on January 5th 2018.

We are looking forward to 2018.

Everybody knows the photo: it was taken by the Apollo 17 crew during December 1972. Titled „Blue Marble” it went around the world. Remarkable from today’s view, 45 years later, is: the white cloud bands which once were only fascinating make us scared of next year’s hurricanes and tiphoons. Photo: Nasa / Wikimedia Commons

