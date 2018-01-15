Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
Design with natural stone»
Markets: Selling Stone»
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
Stone Stories»
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
Briefly noted»
Full House: Deck of marble poker cards by US-Mikol Company
Millimeter thin stone on a backing layer no thicker than a credit card
Mikol is a young US-American company dedicated to marble. Millimeter-thin layers of real marble become anything from magnets to cellphone casings. Other products, such as coasters or ice-cubes are made of solid stone.
The latest product idea is a poker deck. The cards come in standard size and are about the same thickness as a credit card. The deck is complete or a set with 4 aces.
We asked around in editor’s circle to get a reaction.
A poker deck made of marble is not suitable for professional players, we heard. Anyone serious about betting at the table would need to lift but a corner of a card. „Too many eyes are interested in a hand“, we were told…
… and as a prize at a tournament? We were told: at a tournament, players are out to win money, not toys.
The company itself defines its target group: „This real marble deck of cards is designed for the collector who has everything else out there and wants to enjoy something different.
(07.02.2018, USA: 02.07.2018)