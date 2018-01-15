Awards by the Natural Stone Institute: Women in Stone, Person of the Year and Pinnacle

The most important stone association in the US honors people from the sector and works realized in the states and outside

Kathy Spanier, Director of Marketing for Coldspring in Cold Spring, MN, is the recipient of the 2018 Women in Stone Pioneer Award.

For more than a decade, she has made a powerful impact on the natural stone industry with her tireless efforts to position natural stone as a sustainable product within the building industry. She has been active in the Women in Stone initiative since its inception, and her vision and leadership were instrumental in creating the Women in Stone Mentorship Program.

2017 Person of the Year Award for David Castellucci

David Castellucci, Director of Business Development at Kenneth Castellucci & Associates in Lincoln, RI, has been named 2017 Person of the Year by the Natural Stone Institute.

Castellucci served as MIA president in 2016 during the first year of the association’s joint venture. In the past two years, he has also served as Chair of the Board Nomination Committee, Chair of the Branding Committee, speaker at Coverings and TISE, and advisor to the New England chapter. He has served on delegations to the Xiamen Stone Fair, Middle East Stone Show, Marmomac, Vitoria Stone Fair, and Carrara Marmotec.

2017 Pinnacle Award Winners announced

The winners of the 2017 Pinnacle Awards were announced at the Natural Stone Institute Awards Ceremony during TISE 2018 fair in Las Vegas, NV. For the tenth year, a Grande Pinnacle Award was presented to the best overall project, this time to Port Morris Tile & Marble (Bronx, NY) for their work on the 520 W 28th Street Lobby Feature Wall in New York City.

Envisioned and designed by late renowned architect Zaha Hadid, the 520 W 28th Street project is a futuristic and upscale residential condominium building developed by New York City real estate firm, Related Companies. Apart from the stone work in the condominium’s luxurious apartments, the client also commissioned the engineering and execution of an artistic feature stone wall and matching floor design in the lobby area. Artfully carved from Grigio Brasile marble, the wall creates a breathtaking piece of art that expands a dramatic 34 feet across the lobby. This stone was chosen in part due to its highly durable characteristics, as well as its beautiful smoky grey color tones.

The 520 W 28th Street feature lobby wall project exemplifies unique collaboration of creativity, experience and craftsmanship and is now a standing landmark that represents how an inspired vision combined with skill and engineering can push stone design to the limits.

The judges appreciated the beautiful design and flawless execution of this project, calling it a „careful celebration of the stone’s natural characteristics.“ They also called it one-of-a-kind, noting that „the characteristics of the marble used is a big part of the success of the execution.“

Eleven Pinnacle Awards of Excellence were given out during the ceremony. The winners are as follows:

Commercial Interior: Euromarble, Carrara, Italy, Brookfield Place Tower 2, Perth, Australia;

Commercial Interior: Camarata Masonry Systems Ltd., Houston, TX, 609 Main Houston, TX;

Commercial Interior: Masonry Pte. Ltd., Singapore, Guoco Tower, Singapore;

Commercial Exterior: ROCAMAT Pierre Naturelle, L’Ile-Saint Denis, France, The Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Center of Paris, Paris, France;

Commercial Exterior: Coldspring, Cold Spring, MN

Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, MA;

Commercial Exterior: ABC Worldwide Stone, LLC; Brooklyn, NY, Perry World House, Philadelphia, PA;

Commercial Exterior: Coldspring, Cold Spring, MN, Riverside Roundabout, Los Angeles, CA;

Residential: 3D Stone, Inc., Bloomington, IN, V House;

Residential: Stones and Roses International Co. Ltd., Samutprakarn, Thailand, Baan Phetkasem, Thailand;

Renovation/Restoration: Marmi Natural Stone, Norcross, GA, Recreation Pier Baltimore, Baltimore, MD;

Renovation/Restoration: H E Satterwhite, Richmond, VA, Buckingham County Primary & Elementary Schools at the Carter G. Woodson Education Complex, Dillwyn, VA;

Sponsors of the 2017 Pinnacle Awards were: Marmomac (Grande Pinnacle Award), MAPEI (Commercial Awards), GranQuartz (Residential Awards), and Coldspring (Renovation/Restoration Awards).

(26.02.2018, USA: 02.26.2018)