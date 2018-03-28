At the Izmir Marble Trade Fair, aspiring young designers will be showing prototypes of their product ideas in natural stone

The Trade Show Organizers in cooperation with marble producers initiated prototypes of household items to be presented at the fair’s „Young Creative Ideas Platform”

Izmir’s Marble Trade Fair (March 28th to 31st 2018) promises to be particularly interesting: for the first time, designer students and aspiring young designers from Turkey will be showing household items made of local natural stone. Product design is the aim.

In a press-release the Organizers list the objects on display, e.g.: marble radiators, heated and backlit floor tiles, coffee tables, street furniture, tableware, chess games and a lot more.

A competition with call for submissions preceded the show and was addressed at enrolled and graduate students. Competitors had until January 23rd, 2018 to submit their best pieces. And 39 objects were entered in the race. The jury chose 26 of them to compete.

The jury’s choice was then presented to stone producers three days later at a pitching session just like it is known from startup presentations: the young designers were given the opportunity to convince producers of their product.

In the end, 22 drafts were distributed among 11 companies. The prototypes are currently in production and will be ready for presentation at the Fair’s „Young Creative Ideas Platform”.

The show will culminate in the 3 best pieces chosen to receive prizes of 5,000.00 Turhish Lira each (some 1.315,00 US-$) and a certificate. Two more prizes will be awarded as a certificate for the best cooperation between the designer and producer.

Cooperating Universities were: Middle East Technical University (METU), Yaşar University, İzmir University of Economics, University of Economics and Technology of The Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB), Mimar Sinan University of Fine Arts, Karabük University und Işık University.

Producing companies were: Silkar/Akdo, Granitaş, İstanbul; Natur Stone and Türeks, Afyon, Peyar, Ankara; Limra Mermer, Bursa, Tümaş Mermer and Kömürcüoğlu, Denizli; and Taşpınar Granit (Izmir), Alimoğlu Mermer (Afyonkarahisar) and İzko Mermer (Torbalı/İzmir).

Marble, (March 28-31, 2018)

Photos: Izfas

(05.03.2018, USA: 03.05.2018)