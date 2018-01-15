Lamps which derive their luminescence from the surface of slate

Polish designer-studio Gie El produces „intimate lighting“

Are these lamps or sculptures which derive their effect through light? The lighting objects produced by Polish designer studio Gie El conjure these questions in the beholder – the luminescence is minimal.

„The lamps are meant to shed an intimate light“ writes Designer Maria Rypuła who, together with her husband Jacek is responsible for drafts and runs the company. The pieces are hand crafted in Poland. The lighting source is a G9-LED-bulb.

The most important element are the thin layers of slate. „We use slate because we are fascinated by natural material“, says Maria Rypuła. Watches, too, and even the coffee table are made of natural stone.

Various types of lamps are available.

And even if she plays with light, the objects are not toys. We asked if the slate strips are perhaps meant to be knocked. „We wouldn’t recommend it“, we were told.

The company name Gie El is a pun on Genius Loci a term describing the mood of a place.

Gie El

Fotos: Gie El

(23.03.2018, USA: 03.23.2018)