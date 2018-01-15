Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
Design with natural stone»
- 6th Design Competition of the Turkish Natural Stone Trade Organization IMIB
- Just in time for ist 50th anniversary, Draenert has a new addition to the Art Edition
Markets: Selling Stone»
- Only the export of value-added products, not of raw blocks, can make a difference in a country’s economy
- NEOM on the coast of the Gulf of Aqaba
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
Stone Stories»
- Ireland’s stonemasons
- Oolitic limestone probably formed by microbes, not by grains rolling on the seafloor and accumulating layers of sediment
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
Briefly noted»
Lamps which derive their luminescence from the surface of slate
Polish designer-studio Gie El produces „intimate lighting“
Are these lamps or sculptures which derive their effect through light? The lighting objects produced by Polish designer studio Gie El conjure these questions in the beholder – the luminescence is minimal.
„The lamps are meant to shed an intimate light“ writes Designer Maria Rypuła who, together with her husband Jacek is responsible for drafts and runs the company. The pieces are hand crafted in Poland. The lighting source is a G9-LED-bulb.
The most important element are the thin layers of slate. „We use slate because we are fascinated by natural material“, says Maria Rypuła. Watches, too, and even the coffee table are made of natural stone.
Various types of lamps are available.
And even if she plays with light, the objects are not toys. We asked if the slate strips are perhaps meant to be knocked. „We wouldn’t recommend it“, we were told.
The company name Gie El is a pun on Genius Loci a term describing the mood of a place.
Fotos: Gie El
(23.03.2018, USA: 03.23.2018)