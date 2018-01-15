„Archistone“ trade fair from November 13 to 16, 2018 in Madrid replaces former „Piedra“

The new show will be held under the auspices of ePower&Building, an umbrella event for the whole building sector

„Archistone“ is a new trade fair to take place from November 13 to 16, 2018 in Madrid and to replace former „Piedra”. It will be held under the auspices of ePower&Building, an umbrella event that includes a lot of other sectorial bands: Construtec, Bimexpo, Veteco, Matelec and Matelec Lighting and Industry. According to Ifema, the event is expected to attract more than 1,600 exhibiting companies – 30% more than the last edition – and over 80,000 professional visitors from 100 countries.

„Archistone is a specialised area for the stone industry, where innovation, trends, new solutions and architectural ideas are exhibited, demonstrating the potential of stone and stone derivatives in the building industry,” according to a press release. „This commercial offering will be aimed at architects, town planners and interior designers, property developers and builders, renovation and refurbishment companies, the marble sector, installers and façade installers, as well as distributors and exporters, and kitchen and bathroom counter companies…”

Among the new developments planned for this year’s event is „The Stone Day“ scheduled on November 14, when sector leaders will showcase the latest innovations and trends, sharing their analyses of current events in the industry.

Simultaneously, the area allocated to architecture, known as „Arquitectura con Eñe”, will host a busy line up of business meetings for exhibiting companies and influencers. Plus, this year the sector will have its own special award.

The priority deadline for companies wishing to exhibit their innovations and products ends on April 20. To register to take part, please visit http://www.construtec.ifema.es.

