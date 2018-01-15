Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
Design with natural stone»
- Design-Büro Gie El, Poland
- 6th Design Competition of the Turkish Natural Stone Trade Organization IMIB
Markets: Selling Stone»
- „Global Wealth Migration Review“
- Only the export of value-added products, not of raw blocks, can make a difference in a country’s economy
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
Stone Stories»
- Ireland’s stonemasons
- Oolitic limestone probably formed by microbes, not by grains rolling on the seafloor and accumulating layers of sediment
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
Briefly noted»
Heritage Award of the Austrian Federal Guild of Stonemasons
Award of distinction for exceptional achievements in craftsmanship in restoration and conservation of heritage assets
The Austrian Federal Guild of Stonemasons distributes its Award of Distinction biennially. Eligible contestants are freelance master craftsmen from the Alpine country. Awards are given for exceptional craftsmanship in restoration and conservation of heritage assets.
The aim is to broaden interest for this field of work.
Some 11 projects were submitted of which 4 were elected as prizewinning submissions, all of which shared first prize. The submissions were all judged equally exceptional, but as well uncomparable.
The awards were distributed at the Monumento 2018 Trade Fair in Salzburg.
Steinzentrum Hallein (German)
Photos: Richard Watzke, Wilfried Hummel
