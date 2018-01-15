www.stone-ideas.com

Heritage Award of the Austrian Federal Guild of Stonemasons

Reconstruction of the „Cascade“ in the Lower Austrian Palace Gardens by Wolfgang Ecker GmbH.

Award of distinction for exceptional achievements in craftsmanship in restoration and conservation of heritage assets

The Austrian Federal Guild of Stonemasons distributes its Award of Distinction biennially. Eligible contestants are freelance master craftsmen from the Alpine country. Awards are given for exceptional craftsmanship in restoration and conservation of heritage assets.

The aim is to broaden interest for this field of work.

Some 11 projects were submitted of which 4 were elected as prizewinning submissions, all of which shared first prize. The submissions were all judged equally exceptional, but as well uncomparable.

The awards were distributed at the Monumento 2018 Trade Fair in Salzburg.

Photos: Richard Watzke, Wilfried Hummel

Reconstruction of the „Cascade“ in the Lower Austrian Palace Gardens by Wolfgang Ecker GmbH.Reconstruction of the „Cascade“ in the Lower Austrian Palace Gardens by Wolfgang Ecker GmbH.Restauration and refurbishment of the natural stone façade, Praterstraße 42, in Vienna by Wilhelm Schreiber & Partner.Restauration and refurbishment of the natural stone façade, Praterstraße 42, in Vienna by Wilhelm Schreiber & Partner.Restauration and refurbishment of the natural stone façade, Praterstraße 42, in Vienna by Wilhelm Schreiber & Partner.Marble Hall Project in Salzburg’s Augustinerbräu by Marmor-Industrie Kiefer GmbH. Photo: Marmor-Industrie Kiefer, Oberalm.Marble Hall Project in Salzburg’s Augustinerbräu by Marmor-Industrie Kiefer GmbH. Photo: Marmor-Industrie Kiefer, Oberalm.Marble Hall Project in Salzburg’s Augustinerbräu by Marmor-Industrie Kiefer GmbH. Photo: Marmor-Industrie Kiefer, Oberalm.Restoration of the terrazo flooring in the Franz-Joseph Pavilion and „Allerhöchsten Hof“ by Wiener Miromentwerk Ing. Helmut Stuhlberger. Photos: Gabriele StuhlbergerRestoration of the terrazo flooring in the Franz-Joseph Pavilion and „Allerhöchsten Hof“ by Wiener Miromentwerk Ing. Helmut Stuhlberger. Restoration of the terrazo flooring in the Franz-Joseph Pavilion and „Allerhöchsten Hof“ by Wiener Miromentwerk Ing. Helmut Stuhlberger.

