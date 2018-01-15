Heritage Award of the Austrian Federal Guild of Stonemasons

Award of distinction for exceptional achievements in craftsmanship in restoration and conservation of heritage assets

The Austrian Federal Guild of Stonemasons distributes its Award of Distinction biennially. Eligible contestants are freelance master craftsmen from the Alpine country. Awards are given for exceptional craftsmanship in restoration and conservation of heritage assets.

The aim is to broaden interest for this field of work.

Some 11 projects were submitted of which 4 were elected as prizewinning submissions, all of which shared first prize. The submissions were all judged equally exceptional, but as well uncomparable.

The awards were distributed at the Monumento 2018 Trade Fair in Salzburg.

Steinzentrum Hallein (German)

Photos: Richard Watzke, Wilfried Hummel

