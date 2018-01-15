Recently published
5th European Artistic Crafts Days at a weekend in early spring in 18 countries
During 3 days, workshops open their doors, demonstrations are held, and training schools are open
„Europe’s artistic crafts sector comprises more than 280 metiers ranging from furniture makers to ceramists and from stonemasons to goldsmiths,“ is said in a video about the 5th European Artistic Crafts Days (Journées européennes des metiers d’art). During 3 days in the early spring, workshops open their doors, demonstrations are held, and training schools are open in France and 18 other European countries. Most of the participating countries have the event on the first weekend of April.
Created in 2002 upon the request of the French government, the European Artistic Crafts Days (Journées européennes des metiers d’art) are organised by the National Institute of Arts and Crafts (INMA).
