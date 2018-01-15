Natural Stone Institute Announces 2018 Tucker Design Award Winners

Honored in the biennial competition are members of the design community who exhibit innovation and excellence in the use of natural stone / Bybee Prize

The twelve winning projects of the 2018 Tucker Design Awards were honored during a ceremony at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts in San Antonio, TX on February 25. The recipient of the 2018 Bybee Prize, Carol R. Johnson, FASLA, was also celebrated during the ceremony.

The biennial Tucker Design Awards competition, which began in 1977, honors members of the design community who exhibit innovation and excellence in the use of natural stone. The Bybee Prize, named in honor of the late James Daniel Bybee, is awarded to an individual architect or landscape architect for a body of work executed over time and distinguished by outstanding design and use of natural stone.

The 2018 Tucker Design Award winners are:

* Mikyoung Kim Design, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, MA.

* Woods Bagot, Perth Studio, Brookfield Place Tower 2, Perth, Australia.

* VMDO Architects, Buckingham County Primary & Elementary Schools at the Carter G. Woodson Education Complex, Buckingham, VA.

* Page, University of Texas Dell Medical School Health Learning Building, Austin, TX.

* TreanorHL, Kansas Statehouse Exterior Masonry Restoration, Topeka, KS.

* HBRA Architects, Lincoln Park House, Chicago, IL.

* Gustafson Guthrie Nichol, National Museum of African American History and Culture, Washington, DC.

* Gustafson Guthrie Nichol, The Park at CityCenter, Washington, DC.

* 1100 Architects, Perry World House, Philadelphia, PA.

* BVH Architecture, Saint John Paul II Newman Center. Omaha, N.

* Bohlin Cywinski Jackson, Sawyer Library at Williams College, Williamstown, MA.

* Atelier Alter, Yingliang Stone Archive, Beijing, China.

Jurors for the 2018 Tucker Design Awards were Brigham M. Keehner (Bohlin Cywinski Jackson), Michael Garrison (University of Austin School of Architecture), and Robert J. Golde (Towers|Golde).

Source: Natural Stone Institute

(27.03.2018, USA: 03.27.2018)