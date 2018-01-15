Testing Frictional Properties of Natural Stone Walking Surfaces

New Technical Bulletin for download in the Natural Stone Institute’s Resource Library

A new technical document covering the testing of dynamic coefficient of friction (DCOF) of natural stone is now available in the Natural Stone Resource Library.

Since the withdrawal of the ASTM C1028 test method for Static Coefficient of Friction, the stone industry has been without a standard test protocol for the measurement of friction for walking surfaces. The Natural Stone Institute has completed an exhaustive study on the use of the ANSI A326.3 Standard Test Method for Measuring Dynamic Coefficient of Friction of Hard Surface Flooring Materials test procedure on natural stones. Over 300 stone specimens (51 stone types in six different finishes) were tested to evaluate the appropriateness this test method for natural stone products.

The Natural Stone Institute would like to thank Miller Druck Specialty Contracting, Artistic Tile, Coldspring, Tennessee Marble Company, and TexaStone Quarries for their assistance in procurement of test specimens.

Download

Natural Stone Resource Library

(05.04.2018, USA: 04.05.2018)